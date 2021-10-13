Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches Agreement to Divest Ownership Interest in Beverage Packaging Co Ltd Joint Venture

Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches Agreement to Divest Ownership Interest in Beverage Packaging Co Ltd Joint Venture

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergreen Packaging International LLC (Evergreen Packaging), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (Pactiv Evergreen; NASDAQ: PTVE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its 50 percent interest in Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co Ltd (Naturepak Beverage) to Elopak ASA, a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment.

Naturepak Beverage, a joint venture formed by Evergreen Packaging and Gulf Industrial Group Company Plc, supplies customers in the Middle East and Africa region from manufacturing plants in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

“Pactiv Evergreen is pleased to announce this agreement with our valued partners at Elopak ASA,” said Michael King, Pactiv Evergreen CEO. “The completion of this transaction will position Pactiv Evergreen to focus on our growth in North America where we are established as a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging, servicing many of the world’s most beloved brands.”

Approvals
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Advisors
White & Case acted as legal advisors and deNovo Corporate Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor for Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Contacts:

Investors:
Dhaval Patel
732.501.9657
dhaval.patel@pactivevergreen.com

Media:
Beth Kelly
412.303.4771
beth.kelly@pactivevergreen.com

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America. With a team of nearly 15,000 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.