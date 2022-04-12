Evergreen Podcasts Announces a New True Crime and Paranormal Podcast Channel

Evergreen’s KillerPodcasts Rolls Out New To-Die-For Series

CLEVELAND, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond whodunnit and gore stories — Evergreen Podcasts delivers paranormal, true crime and fascinating features on the KillerPodcasts channel, a curated collection of shows ranging from macabre to truly bizarre.

“There’s a deep and wide variety of content to enjoy with the introduction of new shots on Killer Podcasts, and listeners will appreciate the detailed storytelling and reporting that goes into every show,” says David Allen Moss, Evergreen’s Chief Creative Officer. “Shows offer a new angle on believe-it-or-not accounts.”

Evergreen Podcasts’ KillerPodcasts introduces a new collection of shows,, including Mr. Bunker’s Conspiracy Time Podcast with Chicago comedians and skeptics Andy Hart and Art Stone. Every week, the hosts are “abducted” by Mr. Bunker, who takes them to his secret doomsday bunker. There, they podcast about conspiracy theories, paranormal activity, UFOs and other bizarre circumstances. Listen in for accounts about lost Dutch girls in Panama, vanishing lighthouse keepers, a haunted asylum and more.

Spooky Science Sisters explores the science behind the supernatural with hosts Paige Miller and Meagan Ankney, two scientists and sisters (in-law). They did into the facts that explain phenomena like ghosts, aliens and cryptids.

Listeners looking for current events reports on the fringe will find it on The Malliard Report with host Jim Malliard, who asks the tough questions.

The Buckeye state is chock full of inexplicable mystery, but Ohio Mysteries hosts Paula Schleis and Steve Yoder crack into unsolved and disappearances, from homicides to missing treasures and UFO sightings. Listeners can tune into 10-minute mysteries or more comprehensive case studies.

Ain’t It Scary? with Sean and Carrie combines a sharp eye for the logical with an open mind to the explainable. Hour-long episodes are informative “with a lighter touch.” Carrie and Sean McCabe team up to deliver storytelling that touches on the unknown, unsolved, unbelievable and just plain weird.

“Our diverse lineup on Killer Podcasts continues to expand with fresh, intriguing content packaged into a unique collection of channels,” Moss says. “It’s a go-to destination for unbelievable listening.”

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen’s goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen’s capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we’re growing an engaged community.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

