Evergreen Podcasts Celebrates Leadership Growth

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

All promotions will be official on May 1, 2022

CLEVELAND, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evergreen Podcasts, an emerging growth podcast company, is thrilled to be announcing a number of new leadership promotions within the company. This news, coupled with the recent move of the company’s headquarters/studios to a state of the art facility that once housed numerous radio stations, is representative of the commitment to growth at Evergreen. In its first year of operations, Evergreen was able to produce four podcast shows and realized 17,900 downloads. Fast forward to 2022, Evergreen will house north of 175 podcast shows and will have between 13,000,000 – 14,000,000 downloads for the year. 

Both Michael DeAloia, Chief Executive Officer and David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer will remain in their current positions. However, the following promotions were implemented in order to manage the significant growth the company is experiencing and to support the strategic initiatives of Evergreen. All promotions will be official on May 1, 2022. 

Gerardo Orlando will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Content Development. After studying political science at Ohio State and graduating from Harvard Law School, Gerardo spent ten years practicing business law at a large law firm in Cleveland with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions. Gerardo will now be overseeing three areas of content development for Evergreen Podcasts including: new show development, branded podcasts, and network development.

Conor Standish will be promoted to Vice President of Account Management. Conor grew up in Lakewood, Ohio and began as Account Manager for Front Porch People, the Company’s debut podcast network. He attended Ohio University as a Psychology major with a Business minor. Conor is currently the Account Management Director for Evergreen. He will report to Gerardo Orlando. 

“My overall goal is customer and partner success along with bridging the gap between sales, marketing, and production,” says Conor. “My focus also will include client and partner communication, as well as onboarding new shows.”

Brigid Coyne will be promoted to the role of Vice President of Production at Evergreen Podcasts. A Lakewood, Ohio native, Brigid studied undergraduate Literature and the Liberal Arts, dividing her time between the University of Dallas and Christendom College. Brigid was the first employee of the company, originally hired by the Founder of Evergreen Podcasts – Joan Andrews. Brigid has enjoyed a number of roles at the Company but recently she held the title of Production Director. She will report to Gerardo Orlando. 

“As Employee #1 at the company, it’s been remarkable to track our company’s growth over the past several years,” says Brigid. “I’m excited to see what comes next for us.” She will be leading the production teams at Evergreen Podcasts, working to create all new branded and original shows. 

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen’s goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern thinkers, influencers and personalities. The Company’s channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Evergreen manages four unique podcast networks – Evergreen Podcasts, Killer Podcasts, Pit Pass Moto and Five Minute News. 

Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen’s capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts. Our team is powered by knowledgeable executives, supported by rock-star talent, and backed by experienced production and broadcast professionals. Together, we’re growing an engaged community. Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

Contact: David Moss, Chief Creative Officer

dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com

216.544.7942

evergreenpodcasts.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

