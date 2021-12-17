Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Evergreen Podcast’s Very Own Warriors In Their Own Words Receives Sponsorship From Americaneagle.com

Evergreen Podcast’s Very Own Warriors In Their Own Words Receives Sponsorship From Americaneagle.com

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Americaneagle.com has found their podcast match with Warriors In Their Own Words

Featured Image for Evergreen Podcasts

Featured Image for Evergreen Podcasts

Featured Image for Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remarkable war stories told by the veterans who fought in them—their own words, their voices, their memories. Warriors In Their Own Words makes history very personal with reflections from the heart and the battlefield. 

Now, Evergreen Podcasts is proud to announce that Americaneagle.com is sponsoring Warriors In Their Own Words.

Americaneagle.com is a global, family-owned and operated technology company of over 650 employees that includes veterans who have risked their lives for freedom. The firm specializes in web design and development, digital marketing, hosting, and additional digital services. 

Americaneagle.com CEO Tony Svanascini expressed the company’s excitement as a sponsor and said, “We’re proud to sponsor a podcast that highlights the veterans who fought for our nation. Our team includes veterans we honor, and the Warriors in Their Own Words podcast is a great vehicle to promote these heroes.”

Warriors In Their Own Words is a production of The HONOR Project: Heroes of Our Nation On Recording. Documentarians Rob Kirk, Rob Lihani and Donna Lusitana have been recording and archiving the stories since 1991. The HONOR Project is an initiative to preserve and share these personal accounts. Kirk says, “We are in the business of reporting history. Right now, these incredibly candid stories from a passing generation are what America wants to hear.”

“Americaneagle.com’s sponsorship of Warriors In Their Own Words is a significant endorsement of the podcast as a remarkable archive of history told in a personal way that puts you in the war theater during the most vulnerable times,” says Gerardo Orlando, VP of Network Development.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out their complete lineup of shows. Their storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

Contact: David Allen Moss, Chief Creative Officer (CCO)

dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com

216.544.7942

evergreenpodcasts.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Evergreen Podcasts

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.