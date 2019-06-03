Breaking News
Everi Holdings to Participate at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10

LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products and financial technology solutions, announced today that the Company will participate at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10, 2019 at The InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.  Randy Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making a company presentation at 1:15 p.m. ET.  Mr. Taylor and Mark Labay, Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, will also conduct individual and group meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Everi Holdings
Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company Powers the Casino Floor® by providing casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi also provides proven, tier one land-based game content to online social and real-money markets via its Remote Game Server and operates social play for fun casinos. Everi’s mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com.

