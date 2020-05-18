Breaking News
Everi Holdings to Report 2020 First Quarter Results on June 2 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2020 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (323) 794-2423.  A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 5912266.  The replay will be available until June 9, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

About Everi Holdings

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.   

