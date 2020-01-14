Breaking News
Everi to Provide New York Lottery With Video Lottery Gaming Central System Through 2029

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) (“Everi” or “the Company”) announced today that it has extended its relationship with the New York Lottery for 10 additional years, pursuant to a new agreement to provide the New York Lottery with the video lottery central system through September 2029.  Everi’s central system currently monitors and administers more than 17,000 Video Lottery Terminals (“VLTs”) installed at nine facilities across New York State.  The Company will continue to earn a fixed percentage of the net revenue generated by the installed VLTs.  

Robert Williams, Executive Director of the New York State Gaming Commission, said, “During the nearly 16 years that video lottery gaming has operated at racetracks across the State, the Commission has offered innovative gaming entertainment to players, which has provided a consistent source of funding for education in New York and distributed more than $250 billion in prizes. Through the management of their central system, Everi has been a contributor to that success as a valued technological partner. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with the company for the next 10 years.”

Michael Rumbolz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everi, commented, “We are honored to be selected by New York State to continue to support the success of their video lottery gaming enterprise. With more than 150 billion individual player transactions made since beginning the operation of the central system for video lottery gaming across racetracks in the State nearly 16 years ago, we remain committed to providing a state-of-the-art system that helps make management of the New York VLTs seamless and secure. We are pleased the New York Lottery has once again made Everi their choice to help them achieve ongoing success from these operations during the next decade.”

“Securing this contract extension with the State of New York would not have been possible without the significant contributions of a number of organizations within Everi throughout the competitive bid process,” said Keith Riggs, Senior Vice President, Engineering, at Everi. “We are proud to have been awarded the contract and to have the opportunity to continue to put forth a trusted and reliable platform that serves as an important source of revenue for New York State. We believe this win is a testament to our innovative video lottery gaming central system.”

About Everi Holdings
Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, deliver self-service equipment, and software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.   

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Everi Holdings Inc.
William Pfund
VP, Investor Relations
702-676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
212-835-8500 or [email protected]

Media Relations
Everi Games Holding Inc.
Lee Higgins
Marketing Communications Specialist
(512) 334-7579
[email protected]

