Everi Wins in Three Categories at Second Annual EKG Slot Awards Show

Cash Machine® and Shark Week® Jaws of Steel™ Take Top Honors in Respective Categories, Company Recognized as Most Improved Supplier

LAS VEGAS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of gaming products and financial technology and loyalty solutions in the gaming industry, won in three distinct categories at the Second Annual EKG Slot Awards on Feb. 27, 2020, at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Everi won “Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Core Game” category for Cash Machine ® ; “Top Performing Third Party IP Branded Game” category for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week ® Jaws of Steel™ ; and “Most Improved Supplier – Premium” category.

The event is presented by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, LLC, and designed to recognize excellence in slot machine game development in the casino gaming industry. Winners are determined through a data driven process combined with a distinguished advisory board.

“This acknowledgment coupled with the gold medal for Best Slot Product we received from Global Gaming Business in October 2019 is a testament to our commitment to delivering great products,” said Dean Ehrlich, Executive Vice President and Games Business Leader, at Everi. “We are honored with this recognition by our customers as it reflects our teams’ hard work and dedication to our mission of providing meaningful value-added products to the casino floor.”

Tweet This

Honored to have won in three categories at Second Annual EKG Slot Awards – Top Performing New Mechanical Reel Core Game, Top Performing Third Party IP Branded Game, and Most Improved Supplier. http://bit.ly/2WgY5Ns. @EilersKrejcik #EKGSlotAwards #letsgo

About Everi

Everi is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make its customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Join Everi on Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everi_inc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/everi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EveriHoldingsInc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/everi_inc

Legal Notice

©2019 TM Discovery Communications, LLC. Shark Week and related logos are trademarks of Discovery Communications, LLC. Used under license. All rights reserved.

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Everi Holdings Inc.

William Pfund

VP, Investor Relations

(702) 676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR

Richard Land, James Leahy

(212) 835-8500 or [email protected]