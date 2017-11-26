Every Apple Watch Cyber Monday 2017 Deal: Tim Marr Selects the Top Series 3 & Series 2 Smartwatch Deals

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Tim Marr has found the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple Watch smartwatches for 2017.

Best Apple Watch Series 2 deals:

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm (Gold Aluminum Case, Midnight Blue Sport Band) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)

Apple Watch Series 2 Nike+ 38mm (Space Gray Aluminum Case Anthracite/Black Nike Sport Band) on sale – Amazon

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm (Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band) on sale – Amazon

Best Apple Watch Series 3 deals:

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS only & Cellular versions) available at Amazon (newest models)

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm & 42mm models on sale at eBay (new & used)

The Series 3 Watch comes in two forms, an LTE connected version and a GPS only version. The addition of LTE connectivity represents a step change allowing users to solely rely on their watch when out and about. The new Series 3 watches also use the same phone number as their paired device, meaning no more confusion over phone numbers. Click here to check out the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 2 is an impressive smartwatch allowing users to track activity, make calls, check emails and much more. Apple have recently released several software updates bringing Siri artificial intelligence, new heart rate monitoring apps and Apple Pay capabilities. Now that the Series 3 has launched, online retailers are offering noticeably better Series 2 Cyber Monday discounts. Here’s the best Series 2 Apple Watch deals on Amazon.

The Tim Marr team use price tracking charts and data gathered from a database of retailers to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on a wide range of products each year. The biggest online retailers still see Cyber Monday as the biggest online sales event of the year thanks to shoppers’ seemingly endless enthusiasm for finding great deals. Research from the National Retail Federation estimates that close to $700 billion was spent during the holiday shopping season in 2016. This number has been growing at a rate of around 5% per year since 2010.

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

This year deals began online on Monday, November 20th and have been running for an entire week through to Cyber Monday.

