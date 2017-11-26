Every DJI Mavic Pro, Phantom & Spark Drone Cyber Monday 2017 Deal Revealed by Black Friday Dealer

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal comparison website Black Friday Dealer have been tracking the best Cyber Monday deals on DJI quadcopters. They have identified the following deals as the best on offer to shoppers in 2017.

Best Mavic Pro deals:

DJI Mavic Pro (base model and Fly More bundle) on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)

DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Fly More Combo on sale at the DJI Black Friday Sale (newest model)

DJI Mavic Pro Alpine White Combo on sale at the DJI Black Friday Sale

Best DJI Spark deals:

DJI Spark Mini Camera Drone on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery)

DJI Spark Mini Camera Drone on sale at the DJI Black Friday Sale (with free landing pad)

Best DJI Phantom deals:

DJI Phantom 4 Pro & Advanced Quadcopters on sale at the DJI Black Friday Sale (with free gifts)

DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter on sale – Amazon (for high-level aerial photography and cinematography)

DJI Osmo deals:

DJI Osmo Mobile Silver Gimbal Stabilizer on sale at the DJI Black Friday Sale

DJI are a Chinese company that manufacture a range of quadcopters that have proved highly popular in the consumer and professional drone markets. The Mavic Pro has proved highly successful since launching in 2016, noted for its 4K video capabilities, intelligent flight controls and small size. The DJI Spark is a mini drone that features all of DJI’s signature technologies. At the top end, the Phantom 3 and Phantom 4 series of drones are larger and offer top-of-the-line camera specs and hardware. The DJI Black Friday Sale started on Wednesday, November 22 on the DJI Online Store and finishes at the end of Cyber Monday.

Analysts at Black Friday Dealer monitor deals from the biggest online retailers in order to identify the best savings for shoppers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday shows no signs of slowing down with retailers gearing up to offer more deals than ever before. Shopper numbers and total spending in 2017 are expected to be up on previous years. Sales figures for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 are forecast to be up 4.5% on last year whilst retail sales for the full sales season, November to January, are likely to breach the $1 trillion mark.

Shoppers are transitioning towards researching deals and making purchases online during the Black Friday sales week. Last year the number of online Black Friday shoppers eclipsed the number who queued up in store for deals. Approximately 110 million shoppers went online for deals in 2016 and 99 million went in store, according to research from the NRF Survey.

Black Friday discounts began at most retailers on the 20th of November and continue to run through until the end of Cyber Monday.

