Every GoPro Cyber Monday 2017 Deal: Deal Tomato Compares Best HERO 6, 5, 4, Session Camera and Karma Drone Deals

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SEATTLE, Nov. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deal Tomato have researched the best Cyber Monday deals available on GoPro gear for 2017. Here’s their top choices:

  • GoPro HERO 5 Black 4K Action Camera on sale – Amazon (Prime delivery available)
     
  • GoPro HERO 6 Black 4K Action Camera on sale (newest model with 4K video at 60 frames per second)
     
  • GoPro Karma Drone and HERO 6 Black Action Camera Bundle on sale – Amazon (with Karma handheld grip)
     
  • GoPro HERO Session Holiday Promo Kit on sale – Amazon

GoPro’s Hero cameras pack exceptional video and photo quality into a small design which can be attached to a variety of items including canoes and helmets. The Hero 6 Black offers 4K quality video at 60fps whilst the Hero 5 Black and Session were the first series to include voice commands. Check out the entire range of GoPro action cameras on sale at Amazon here.

Deal Tomato lists the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts available to shoppers on a number of popular consumer goods. Online spending during Cyber Monday 2017 is already outperforming previous sales events, thanks to a higher number of shoppers and more deals on offer. According to a recent survey published by the National Retail Federation (NRF), spending over the holiday shopping season has been rising at 5% per annum since the start of the decade. Total spending peaked at approximately $650 billion in 2016.

Originally Black Friday was a 24 hour sales event with shoppers queueing for hours to access discounts at brick and mortar stores. In recent years e-commerce has made up an ever greater share of Black Friday sales. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Most online retailers are running Black Friday promotions between Monday 20th November and Monday 27th November this year.

The team at Deal Tomato will be updating their site with the best GoPro Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato are a team of online shopping experts with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Deal Tomato participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Andy Mathews ([email protected])
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
