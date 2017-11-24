Every HP Pavilion, Spectre & Envy Black Friday Laptop Deal of 2017: Tim Marr Publishes List of Top HP Laptop & Monitor Discounts

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Analysts at Tim Marr have chosen the following HP deals as the top rated discounts for Black Friday 2017:

HP HD WLED Backlit Display 15.6″ Laptop on sale – Amazon (Prime Delivery)



HP ENVY 34-inch Ultra WQHD Curved Monitor with AMD Freesync Technology on sale – Amazon



HP Chromebook 11.6” on sale – Amazon (16GB SSD, 4GB RAM)



HP Pavilion Desktop PC with Intel Core i3-4170 Dual-Core Processor on sale – Amazon



HP Spectre Bluetooth Wireless Mouse 500 on sale – Amazon

HP produce a huge range of laptops including Chromebooks and high performance Notebooks. The HP Spectre X360 is one of their more impressive models with a beautiful ultra thin design, long lasting battery and some fine internal performance. Aside from the Spectre, there are plenty of deals to be had on HP machines this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shop the entire range of HP laptops and printers on sale at Amazon.

Tim Marr tracks the price of a host of consumer electronics, popular gadgets and home products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales week. Black Friday is the most popular day of the year for online deals with total sales this year expected to break consumer spending records. Since 2010 average consumer spending during the holiday season has been on the rise, increasing at 5% per annum. Information provided by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that spending reached close to $700 billion in 2016.

The continued shift towards online spending for retailers has alleviated a lot of the overcrowding issues that stores encountered during previous Black Friday sales events. Last year over half of total spending on Black Friday was online (52%), marking a continued shift towards e-commerce for the Black Friday & Cyber Monday weekend.

The annual Black Friday sales event kicked off on Monday, November 20th, with online deals from the biggest retailers lasting an entire week. Deals end soon after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

About Tim Marr: Tim Marr is an online shopping expert with experience comparing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for popular consumer electronics products. Tim Marr participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

