EVERYONE GETS AN NFT FROM TOMMY HILFIGER AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

For his Fall 2022 Show, Hilfiger has Partnered with Rove – a New, App-Based Web3 Entertainment Launchpad – to Allow Guests to Mint Free NFTs At His Warhol Factory-Themed NYFW Show

Rove x Tommy Factory NFT Guests were able to mint free Rove NFTs at Tommy Hilfiger’s Warhol Factory-Theme NYFW Show

New York, New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunday night, Tommy Hilfiger’s Official New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event featured an activation that allowed guests to mint a free NFT on site with new app-based, Web3 entertainment launchpad Rove. For the first-time ever at a Fashion Week event, all 1,200 guests, which included Kate Moss, Shawn Mendes, Kourtnery Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Travis Barker, and more, had the opportunity to download an exclusive ‘Tommy Factory’ NFT, which features a moving image of Tommy Hilfiger taking a Polaroid in classic Warhol color-blocked style, seamlessly.

The attendees were able to touch their mobile phone to an NFC sticker – a tag used to confirm the authentication of the physical item it’s attached to – which was integrated into the design on the walls of the show courtesy of Cupcake Protocol. Then, they could mint the Rove NFT directly to their newly created mobile wallet. All guests, regardless of their prior experience with blockchain technology and despite the evening’s rainy skies, were able to mint the NFT in under a minute, simply by tapping their phone. Hilfiger’s show proves the model for how major brands can partner with Rove to merge their physical and digital worlds and reach their audience in a new way.

Hilfiger’s fashion show in Brooklyn was designed as a recreation of Andy Warhol’s factory to create a fashion playground known as “Tommy Factory.” Hilfiger’s rainy runway celebrated New York City’s creative spirit while also profiling the brand’s “Futuremakers” in its upcoming Fall 2022 campaign. The NYFW show featured a constructed world that blends the physical and digital landscapes of NYC while the supporting campaign highlights Warhol’s distinctive “collision of people and subcultures.” The campaign features noted faces such as supermodel Kate Moss alongside her daughter Lila Moss, musicians Jon Batiste and Travis Barker, actor Anthony Ramos, tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, street artist Mr. Brainwash, and iconic drag queen Lady Bunny.

The ‘Tommy Factory’ NYFW showcase took place on September 11, 2022 at the Skyline Drive-In in Brooklyn and incorporated a “See Now, Buy Now” digital consumer activation. The experience was also live-streamed via the Tommy Play experience on Roblox and the brand’s website.

“The Tommy Factory Fall ‘22 Runway Show was a multiverse experience. With Rove, we created the Tommy Factory NFT which all guests could receive through their phones in under a minute. I look forward to exploring web3 integration with the brand further.” — Tommy Hilfiger

Rove is focused on the next evolution of NFTs and web3 entertainment products by bringing real utility into a space previously dominated by speculation and overhype. By partnering with Cupcake Protocol for NFT minting experiences at live events, Rove is able to gift or sell NFTs to fans at virtually any event through a streamlined minting process.

Cupcake helps new-to-crypto users create a digital asset wallet and mint their first NFT in less than a minute, without fumbling through clunky onboarding processes or paying high fees.

Rove funnels web3 activations from all different entertainment verticals into one collaborative ecosystem – from music to film, from fashion to sports, and more – where there is shared value for all. All Rove NFTs will have ongoing, cross-platform utility within the Rove World app, where NFTs and tickets can be staked to earn yield, special perks, rewards, access to exclusive events, and early access to upcoming product launches.

Rove has been building on the Solana blockchain for over a year, and is ready to launch the Rove World app to a global audience on the App Store and Google Play on October 15th, 2022.

ABOUT ROVE

Rove is an entertainment launchpad that provides a seamless and engaging platform for brands, creators, and artists to launch web3 products and experiences. Bridging the physical and digital worlds by bringing together blockchain-ticketing technology and curated NFT launches, Rove is a one-stop shop for fans to gain access, perks and rewards for engaging with their favorite brands. Rove acts as a gateway for a global audience to participate in web3 with an intuitive mobile experience that emphasizes speed, security, accessibility, and credit card payment integration.

For more information visit roveworld.xyz, or follow on twitter and instagram at @roveworld_x

ABOUT CUPCAKE

Cupcake is closing the gap between the physical and digital worlds through blockchain-based ownership, attendance, and loyalty for brands, artists, and creators. Cupcake’s secure NFC tags, known as Sprinkles, are paired with battle-tested smart contracts to deliver unique online/offline experiences including proof of attendance, certificate of authenticity, proof of ownership, live experiences, and more. New-to-crypto users can create a digital asset wallet and mint their first NFT in less than a minute, without fumbling through clunky onboarding processes or paying high fees.

For more information, visit https://cupcake.com/

Attachment

Rove x Tommy Factory NFT

CONTACT: PRISMATICS press@weareprismatics.com