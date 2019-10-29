everyPON Strategy Electrifies Tennessee as Local Utility Future Proofs Network with AXOS

Johnson City-based BrightRidge is driving success in a greenfield deployment with simplified network from Calix

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Johnson City, Tennessee-based customer BrightRidge is deploying a next-generation network and providing an additional proof point for the everyPON strategy and the flexibility of AXOS® . This fiber innovator is announcing the addition of NG-PON2 to its network rollout and has a seamless migration path thanks to the simplified architecture offered by AXOS. BrightRidge has already launched a coexistent Layer 3 XGS-PON and GPON network that will expand to more than 40,000 homes and businesses passed. AXOS is the only access platform with a portfolio of systems that will power networks built on all PON technologies—GPON, XGS-PON, 10G EPON, and NG-PON2. With AXOS, CSPs can future proof their fiber networks and deploy the right technology at the right time to optimize their capital investments.

“As an electric energy authority in a competitive region, it is critical that we deliver the best service options possible, and our current 10G XGS-PON full symmetric services ensure we stand out above competitors,” said Stacy Evans, chief broadband officer for BrightRidge. “NG-PON2 will take this advantage to the next level. Calix has enabled us to undertake this migration by being a trusted partner and giving us best in class network solutions. The Calix AXOS E9-2 system features the flexibility and scale that we need to deploy our 10G and Gigabit service today while enabling us to deliver new 10G and beyond in the future.”

AXOS systems enable CSPs to reach subscribers in any location with the fiber technology that make the most sense based on their business model and their subscribers’ needs. With AXOS, CSPs can eliminate the need to lock themselves into any one technology when building new networks. Service providers deploying Layer 2 access network can utilize the power of the AXOS Intelligent Access Edge solution and select systems that meet their preferred deployment model:

E9-2 Intelligent Edge System : Flexible and disaggregated, this high-density, scalable system simplifies architectures and supports GPON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2.

: Flexible and disaggregated, this high-density, scalable system simplifies architectures and supports GPON, XGS-PON, and NG-PON2. E7-2 Intelligent Modular System : This versatile system simplifies operations by seamlessly integrating into existing networks and streamlining back office integration.

: This versatile system simplifies operations by seamlessly integrating into existing networks and streamlining back office integration. E3-2 Intelligent PON Node : This system dramatically simplifies deployments with its hardened ability to be mounted aerially, in a pedestal, or on a pole.

CSPs can also step up to Layer 3 with the Intelligent Access Edge solution, comprised of the E9-2 Intelligent Edge System, the Routing Protocol Module (RPm), and the Subscriber Management Module (SMm). The solution consolidates edge routing, subscriber management, aggregation, and OLT functionality, dramatically simplifying network architectures and operations.​

Additionally, the Calix Cloud platforms enable CSPs of all sizes to identify subscribers who would benefit from multi-gigabit services. This gives them the opportunity to deploy the appropriate PON technologies on a single system or network to meet that subscriber demand.

“Calix customers are among the most innovative communications service providers in the world who aggressively deploy the best technology to meet their subscribers’ needs, both today and tomorrow,” said Michael Weening, executive VP of field operations for Calix. “Our everyPON strategy eliminates a false perception of a need to choose, giving them the ability to rapidly deploy whatever PON technology at whatever location is necessary to meet that subscriber demand. We are committed to partnering with all types of communications service providers and helping them build the last network they will ever need.”

