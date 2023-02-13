Patent exemplifies company’s continued commitment to innovation and validates technological advancements

Jacksonville, Florida, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jacksonville, Fla. – February xx, 2023 – Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, management, and protect data, today announced that it has been granted US Patent 11,570,155 B2, “Enhanced Secure Encryption and Decryption System,” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO.) The patent validates the transient symmetric key technology (TSKT), foundational to the EB Control application, protecting data on the owner’s local device by creating a secure vault which can be stored, transported or shared. With this technology, the owner maintains complete control for the life of the data.

Today, reports of data breaches and compromises of sensitive user information have become commonplace. Despite their preventative workloads, the burden of key management ultimately falls on the shoulders of IT and security teams. By generating unique keys that only exist at the time encryption takes place, EB Control has eliminated key management for users. By automating this responsibility, EB Control helps organizations dodge the huge obstacle of managing keys at scale.

“The company has filed patent applications for seven patent families in the U.S. and 18 international filings,” said Brandon Hart, Chief Technology Officer, EBI. “While these patents relate to our zero-trust data access, protection software and blockchain technology, we are also in the process of filing multiple additional patents that will protect EBI’s intellectual property.”

“We are committed to providing our customers the most innovative solutions on the market,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, EBI. “This published patent further exemplifies this mindset, as we continue to provide accessible and powerful data protection solutions for our customers.”

For more information about EB Control, please click here. For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Vengar Technologies LLC

Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factor authentication, geofencing, time-fencing and data rights management (DRM) technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit: https:/www.ebcontrol.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

CONTACT: Lars Nyman Everything Blockchain Inc. lnyman@everythingblockchain.io