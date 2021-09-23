Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Everything Blockchain, Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Everything Blockchain, Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Fleming Island, Florida, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has selected William C. Regan to fill the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.  Prior to this selection, Michael Hawkins, Chairman of the Board, has served the Company as its Chief Financial Officer.  Mr. Hawkins has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer while maintaining his position as the Chairman of the Board.   

Mr. Hawkins, The Company’s Chairman noted, “Everything Blockchain has experienced tremendous growth during the past few months, and my abilities to serve as both the Chairman and CFO was no longer viable.  In addition, as we began to align the organization with an up listing to either the NASDAQ or NYSE, we have implemented additional financial matrix, procedures, and processes that will require additional time and focus.  The Company is better served by splitting the duties of Chairman and CFO.  Mr. Regan has been a consultant with Everything Blockchain since May 2021 with thorough knowledge and understanding of accounting and finance for publicly held companies.”    

Mr. Regan brings 40 years of finance and accounting experience, including 25 years at public companies. He has extensive transactional experience including two IPOs and numerous acquisitions, divestitures, and financings. Most recently, Mr. Regan was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Fornetix, a technology company with an advanced encryption key management solution. Mr. Regan began his career as an auditor, then as  a tax advisor,  and held a number of accounting roles with increasing responsibility, including Controller positions at JH Capital Group, Rentech, Inc., National Golf Properties, Inc., Digital Insight Corporation and DTS Digital Cinema, and Chief Financial Officer positions at Weintraub Financial Services, Inc. and Beaufort California, Inc. Mr. Regan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration – Accounting from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).  

Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain’s CEO, stated, “Echoing our Chairman’s words with our additional board members, we continue to put together a very powerful and influential senior management team.  Having worked with Mr. Regan for the past few months, we expect a seamless transition of roles and responsibilities in financial oversight.   With the recent implementation of our Audit Committee, and the hiring of a CFO whose sole responsibility is the financial oversight of our business, our shareholders can be assured of the levels of independence and review in financial reporting expected of any NASDAQ or NYSE business.”

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

CONTACT: Eric Jaffe, CEO
[email protected]
www.everythingblockchain.io

Investor Relations Contact:
RedChip Companies Inc.
Dave Gentry
Tel: 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447 or 407-491-4498
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.