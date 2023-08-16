Dr. Aaraj to contribute to EBI’s strategic growth within the MENA region

Jacksonville, FL , Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS, and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced the appointment of Dr. Aaraj to the company’s board, bringing the total number of board members to 5. Strategically located in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Dr. Aaraj has 15 years of experience at global cybersecurity and consulting firms bringing critical industry knowledge and expertise to the company’s leadership team.

A premier technical expert, Dr. Aaraj earned a Ph.D. with highest distinction in applied cryptography and embedded systems security from Princeton University. Over the course of her career, she has specialized in applied cryptography, trusted platforms, security architecture for embedded systems, software exploit detection and prevention systems, and biometrics. She has also written multiple conference papers including for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Association for Computing Machinery.

“The addition of Dr. Aaraj to the board is another critical step forward for the direction of the company,” said Michael Hawkins, Chairman of the Board at EBI. “Her invaluable knowledge and industry experience will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth, product development, and education of the industry on the importance of next-generation database and security solutions.”

In addition to her role at EBI, Dr. Aaraj is the Chief Researcher of the Cryptography Research Center and the Autonomous Robotics Center at the Technology Innovation Institute, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Currently, she leads the research and development of cryptographic and quantum communication technologies, as well as the advancement of autonomous robotics and self-navigating vehicles. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Products and Cryptography Development at DarkMatter, a UAE-based cybersecurity company.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the EBI leadership team,” said Dr. Aaraj. “The company’s innovative approach to data storage and security is addressing major industry challenges, changing the way businesses operate. I look forward to contributing my insights to further propel EBI’s success and drive its strategic growth.”

EBI’s suite of solutions includes BuildDB, a next-generation database solution that delivers superior performance, reduced latency, zero trust, and unmatched resilience – backed by a private blockchain architecture. It provides enterprises with a new and disruptive way to store, manage and protect data even as customers deploy applications that produce and consume ever larger datasets. BuildDB is offered as a SaaS application managed in a continuous delivery model and is available for deployment from AWS Marketplace.

EBI recently announced significant product updates to its EB Control application, a zero-trust data protection solution that allows the data owner to maintain complete control over their data for its lifetime, in addition to the availability of EB Control on any browser. Using app.ebcontrol.io, users can decrypt content without downloading the EB Control application.

To learn more about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

