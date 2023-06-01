SC Media recognizes BuildDB as a finalist in 2023 awards program

Jacksonville, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, today announced that BuildDB has been recognized by SC Media as a finalist for Best Database Security Solution in its 2023 awards program.

The SC Awards are one of cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive honors. The program recognizes people, products and companies that are forging the industry’s future and advancing the cause of safe and secure commerce and communications.

“We’re proud to be named a finalist in the 2023 SC Media Awards,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of EBI. “Through BuildDB, we, at EBI, are changing the way the world’s top enterprises interact with and leverage their data, and we are enthusiastic about our opportunities to flourish in database management.”

BuildDB is a next generation database that seamlessly handles the high volume of data used by today’s largest enterprises and contends with ever-increasing concerns around data security. Powered by a private blockchain architecture that delivers high performance, reduced latency, zero trust and unmatched resilience, BuildDB eliminates the need for indexes by leveraging a unique “event-actor messaging architecture” and machine learning/AI to significantly reduce data retrieval times based on user-defined query patterns used to pre-fetch data.

BuildDB delivers a new and disruptive way to store, manage and protect data, combining the following features into a powerful solution:

The data consistency and retrievability of relational (SQL) databases

The flexibility and performance of document databases (noSQL)

The immutability and security of blockchain

The news of EBI’s finalist status comes shortly after the company announced significant product updates to EB Control, as well as the application’s availability on any browser. By using app.ebcontrol.io, users can now decrypt content without downloading the EB Control application.

The winners of the 2023 SC Awards program are expected to be announced on August 21. For the complete list of finalists, visit https://www.scmagazine.com/sc-awards-finalists.

To learn more about BuildDB, visit https://everythingblockchain.io/products/ebbuild/.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

