Jacksonville, Florida, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage and protect data, addresses supply chain requirements for immutable, end-to-end visibility of data.

The supply chain and logistics sector is making a significant shift in how supply networks are managed. A survey of global supply chain leaders taken Mar 28-Apr 19, 2022 by McKinsey reported “67% of respondents have implemented digital dashboards for end-to-end supply chain visibility. And those companies were twice as likely as others to avoid supply chain problems caused by the disruptions of early 2022.”

BuildDB, EBI’s next generation database is superior in providing supply chain markets and logistics environments with the foundation to build end-to-end (E2E) visibility throughout entire supply networks. BuildDB’s advanced and innovative blockchain architecture eliminates the need for indexes by leveraging AI to significantly reduce data retrieval times based on user-defined query patterns used to pre-fetch data. BuildDB is the only blockchain-enabled architecture that supports query and filter functions,as well as advanced aggregate functions. BuildDB’s architecture delivers unprecedented superior performance, immutability and zero trust data security.

With this foundation, supply chain and logistics companies are able to build custom applications which allow for control of transparency throughout their supply chains. These applications establish a chain of trust to immutably record and trace ownership and material history from origin to delivery. BuildDB is available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

“Through BuildDB, we, at EBI, are changing the way the world’s top enterprises interact with data and how they leverage their data,” said Toney Jennings, CEO, EBI. “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities and possibilities to thrive in the near-term and the future of supply chain and logistics markets. Equally, we anticipate that the opportunities and possibilities for BuildDB are industry universal and will benefit other industries such as transportation, hospitality, healthcare and defense. As such, we are proud to establish successful partnerships across the global enterprise.”

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/.

About Vengar Technologies LLC

Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factor authentication, geofencing, time-fencing and data rights management (DRM) technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit: https:/www.ebcontrol.io/

