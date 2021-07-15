Everything Blockchain Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

Breaking News
Fleming Island, Florida, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everything Blockchain (OTC: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, today announced that an interview with CEO Eric Jaffe will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, July 17, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years’ experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today™. “The RedChip Money Report®” delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

To view the interview segment, please visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlrDyGbjvAE

About Everything Blockchain

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
[email protected]

Company Contact:

Eric Jaffe
Chief Executive Officer
Everything Blockchain 
[email protected]

