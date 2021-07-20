Everything Blockchain Joins Overwatch Partners Taking Lead Position in Ethereum Fork – PulseChain

Everything Blockchain to be First in History to Publicly Display Blockchain Wallet Content of PulseChain

Fleming Island, Florida, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has joined with Overwatch Partners, Inc., the Company’s largest shareholder, to take the lead position during the on-ramp process with PulseChain, which launched Friday, July 16, 2021. PulseChain is a new Blockchain environment cryptocurrency ecosystem providing significant enhancements over the legacy Ethereum platform. PulseChain will be faster, cheaper, and bigger than Ethereum. PulseChain will be 400% faster than Ethereum, will have lower fees, and will have delegated proof of stake sooner than Ethereum. With over $500 million committed to PulseChain in just its first five days, the PulseChain platform will be the largest platform launch and largest airdrop in the history of BlockChain. PulseChain claims it is one of the easiest platforms to use, is environmentally friendly, absolves inflation, all while empowering users to delegate to validators where they will receive rewards through staking.

The native token of PulseChain will be Pulse [Symbol: PLS] which can be bought and sold on both the Ethereum and PulseChain platforms once operational after the on-ramp period. There is a 19-day on ramp period, scheduled to conclude on August 4, 2021, at which time the PulseChain network will launch after a quiet period giving time for PulseChain to establish validators and distribute PLS tokens.

Christian Rishel, a founding partner of Overwatch Partners, and Robert Adams, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, have been involved in the gamification, theory-crafting, league bonus and adoption cycle curves, distributed autonomous organization (DAO), and other strategic and governance planning of PulseChain. Christian Rishel stated, “As a shareholder of Everything Blockchain, I am extremely happy with the Company’s decision to join with Overwatch Partners in PulseChain. I am very confident that this decision by the Everything Blockchain team in PulseChain will pay-off in the short and long term. I am boldly predicting that Everything Blockchain could net upwards of $50 million, (more likely $100 million) during the inaugural year of PulseChain, shattering their projected annual earnings numbers.”

Robert Adams added, “We are currently working on the protocols to make our wallet transparent to the general public so that our investors, shareholders, and employees can watch our success as our wallet grows in value. We fully anticipate wallet view being accessible to the general public by the time the PulseChain tokens are distributed to the on-ramp participants.”

The Company’s involvement with PulseChain comes on the heels of its success with HEX, the largest cryptocurrency certificate of deposit program, which touts a 70,880% ROI since its inception two years ago.

Eric Jaffe, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We were fortunate to get into the HEX program when we did, and we have reaped the rewards with tremendous growth over the past four months, recognizing more than $5 million in revenue. We are entering PulseChain from the very beginning where we expect even higher returns. With our recent filing of our own QueryChain blockchain, the first ‘green’ blockchain, our focus with PulseChain was to ensure that this Blockchain was also eco-friendly. Based on our belief and understanding that every facet of our lives will eventually be touched by the Blockchain, it is our mission to ensure that it is done as efficiently, transparently, and as environmentally friendly as it can be. PulseChain fits that definition.”

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

About Overwatch Partners:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida Overwatch Partners is developing a 24,000 square foot business incubation center, designed to grow businesses during their early stages. Partners of Overwatch have incubated businesses in technology, blockchain, hospitality and entertainment, manufacturing, construction, green tech, cannabis, agriculture, and aerospace.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of Blockchain products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are sensible, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.