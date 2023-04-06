The latest CloudBolt Industry Insights (CII) report reveals 88% of enterprise tech leaders think automation for cloud-related operations remains siloed; desire a centralized, reproducible “home for all automations”

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudBolt Software, the leader in automating, optimizing, and governing hybrid-cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, today released its latest research report, The Truth About Siloed Automation. CloudBolt Industry Insights (CII) studies examine industry sentiment across specific hybrid- and multi-cloud dimensions. This eighth edition of CII, based on a survey of 350 senior IT and DevOps leaders at companies with 3,000+ employees, reveals the crippling impact of automation silos on cloud operations. The survey was conducted on the Pulse platform, a Gartner-owned research subsidiary.

The data paints a worrying picture: Automation silos are real, costly, and threaten business continuity. While most can access and share automations across their siloed teams, the larger promise of enterprise-wide automation efficiency and reuse is yet to be realized. More than half of organizations (57%) keep their automations within individual silos, with 75% pointing to silos of automation hampering their ability to unify cloud operations across functions, leading to inefficiencies and redundancies. And 77% share that business continuity is at a significant risk any time a vital member of the team leaves. Further, a vast majority (88%) agree that having all previous and new automations centralized in one place for the entire organization will ensure compliance, bolster security, enable business continuity, encourage reuse, and reduce risk.

A deeper look into the automation siloes reveals:

Growing Tool Overload: Teams have 27 different automation tools their organizations have deployed, using one or a few as they see fit, with little to no consistency across teams. This automation tool sprawl results in a “choice paradox” and pervasive lack of standardization. Aside from suboptimal decision-making, teams have no easy or scalable ways to reuse best practices and templates across the organization.

Automation Silos Are Real, Costly, and Threaten Business Continuity: More than half (55%) of respondents point to having four or more automation teams across their organizations, with 95% of teams operating in their own silo. Among other factors, the lack of effective automation centralization poses a significant risk to business continuity, especially when vital team members leave.

The Promise Land: Enterprise leaders crave an overarching “home for all automations” to finally do away with reinventing the wheel across their organizations. Nine out of 10 tech leaders wish for one home for automations – a central enterprise-wide repository for tested and proven automations that can be easily shared and reused across teams, departments, and regions. The good news: 57% of respondents said they are already starting to act on this wish – having made centralized automation a key initiative or planning to do so in the near future.

“Our latest CII report reveals that today’s enterprises suffer from disconnected and disparate automation practices,” said CloudBolt CTO Rick Kilcoyne. “To reap the full benefits of cloud automation, it is time IT teams acknowledge automation silos are real and establish an automation Center of Excellence (CoE) with the remit to unify the disparate pieces into a single repository for consistent re-use – accessible to all who need it.”

