SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EverythingALS, a citizen science research organization dedicated to developing cure for ALS, announced today the Student Fellow Scholarship Awards and the expansion and continued enrollment of student Ambassadors program. Both programs are core pillars of the EverythingALS Care to Cure™ impact model.

Through the Fellows and Student Ambassadors programs, students learn the importance and understanding of human-centered study design to improve research participation and outcomes. They develop an understanding of observational and clinical study management, and connect program mentors and scientific thought leaders to co-host EverythingALS community events. The ultimate aim of engaging in “Care to Cure” activities is to inspire future scientists and clinicians dedicated to treating and curing ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Program Impact and Proud Award Recipients

We are excited to announce the two Scholarship recipients of the 2022-2023 EverythingALS Fellow were awarded to James Sagaser, admitted into California Health Science College of Medicine, and Erin Manogaran, admitted into Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

“It is exceedingly rare for aspiring medical students to be afforded the chance to engage in direct patient research, hold discussions with national leaders in ALS research and medicine, and establish personal connections with individuals living with ALS. My involvement with EverythingALS became a focal point during my medical school interviews, capturing the attention of admission committees and will underpin my future as a physician.” James received a $15,000 scholarship through the EverythingALS Fellowship Program.

Erin Manogaran, a first-year medical student at Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont and recipient of a $10,000 scholarship through the EverythingALS Fellowship Program, shares, “Working as a fellow for EverythingALS, I have gained a deeper understanding of clinical research and met individuals with ALS from all walks of life. Talking with them about their experiences reinforced the importance of always advocating for my patients’ needs as a future medical professional and will help me lead lasting healthcare change in the future.”

Understanding “Care to Cure”: Fellows and Student Ambassadors

Fellows and Student Ambassadors in the programs are trained and provided opportunities to participate in research and direct patient contact. Working alongside EverythingALS staff, leadership and its Scientific Advisors and thought leaders, both Fellows and Student Ambassadors commit to a full year with Everything ALS, in which they complete CITI training, assist in the EverythingALS Research Projects and ECAS (Edinburgh Cognitive and Behavioral ALS Screen) and co-moderate ALS Expert Talk Series. EverythingALS Student Ambassadors are usually undergraduate students, with the occasional highly motivated high school students. They support the work of the Fellows and staff and attend bi-weekly Student Ambassador meetings. Upon completion of the programs, Fellows of this program receive a scholarship, while Student Ambassadors receive referrals and/or letters of recommendation. All of the participants walk away with a clearer understanding of the patient perspective.

Indu Navar, Founder and CEO of EverythingALS and the Peter Cohen Foundation, started the program shortly after launching EverythingALS, explaining, “The program reflects our belief that we can only design studies and treatments that best fit the needs of people living with ALS by engaging them at all phases of research and development. And we are committed to driving investment in resources and talent in tomorrow’s scientific and clinical Neurology thought leaders. We are grateful for these students’ commitment and the support of our stakeholders for this program’s continued growth.”

For more information about the EverythingALS Fellows and Ambassadors program and about partnering with the program, contact Christian Rubio at Christian@everythingALS.org .

About EverythingALS:

EverythingALS is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that operates under the Peter Cohen Foundation. Since 2020, EverythingALS has been dedicated to advancing research, fostering innovation, and offering support for individuals and families affected by ALS. EverythingALS has established a well-connected ALS community network comprising over 6,500 subscribers, 1,300 research participants, and 300,000 visitors to its YouTube channel from 50 countries. Furthermore, EverythingALS collaborates with a consortium of 12 pharmaceutical companies, sharing research findings and insights through its unique citizen-driven research with an open innovation model. With a strong emphasis on collaboration and data-driven approaches, EverythingALS is committed to accelerating the development of curative therapies for ALS, aiming for a world free from the burdens of ALS.