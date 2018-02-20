Evli Bank Plc: Conversion of 168,426 Evli’s Series A shares to Series B shares

Breaking News
EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE FEBRUARY 20, 2018, 10.15 AM

The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on January 25, 2018 approved requests of shareholders to convert 71,093 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares and in its meeting on February 12, 2018 approved requests of shareholders to convert 97,333 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

After the conversions, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 15,662,551 and the amount of B shares totals 8,026,369. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 23,688,920. The number of votes of the company’s shares is after the conversion 321,277,389.

The conversion of shares was registered in the Trade Register on February 20, 2018. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on February 21, 2018.

EVLI BANK PLC

Juho Mikola
CFO

For additional information, please contact:
Mikaela Herrala, IR and Communications Manager, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)9 4766 9823, [email protected]

Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, investment research, administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients’ investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 11.2 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2017). The Evli Group’s equity capital totals EUR 72.5 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.0 percent (December 31, 2017). The company has more than 200 employees. Evli Bank Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*TNS Sifo Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2017 (shared first place).

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com

