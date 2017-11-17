Evli Bank Plc: Share subscriptions based on stock options 2014

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE NOVEMBER 17, 2017 AT 11:00 AM

A total of 44,000 Evli Bank Plc’s new A shares and total of 11,000 new B shares have been subscribed for with the company’s stock options 2014. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2014, the entire subscription price of EUR 110,000.00 will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

As a result of subscriptions, the number of the company’s A shares increases to 15,810,440 and B shares increases to 7,564,980. After the trade registration, the total amount of shares is 23,375,420.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on November 17, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The B shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd together with the old shares as from November 20, 2017.

The terms and conditions of the option program 2014 are available on the company’s website www.evli.com/investors.

EVLI BANK PLC

Juho Mikola

CFO



For additional information, please contact:

Mikaela Herrala, IR and Communications Manager, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0)9 4766 9823, [email protected]

