LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of rental vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, announced it will file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission later today. Form 12b-25 provides an automatic 15-day extension. EVmo requires additional time to complete its financial close process and expects to file its Form 10-K on or before April 15th, 2023. The company will hold a conference call for investors in conjunction with the filing.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo is a leading provider of technology-enabled rental vehicles to drivers in the rapidly growing rideshare and gig-delivery economies. By bridging the gap between people who want to drive for rideshare and gig-delivery companies but don’t have access to a suitable vehicle, EVmo empowers drivers of all economic backgrounds to run their own businesses in the gig economy. EVmo’s professionally managed and maintained fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles (and growing) in multiple cities, can be rented for flexible terms to meet customers’ needs. EVmo’s convenient and easy-to-use online and app booking platform makes it easy to Rent, Drive, Earn™.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

