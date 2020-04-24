Breaking News
felene vodka
EVO Payments to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

ATLANTA, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 8, 2020.

EVO Payments management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 8, 2020 to discuss the results.  Participants may access the conference call via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.evopayments.com; or participants may dial (866) 209-9657 inside the U.S. and Canada and (825) 312-2290 outside the U.S. and Canada to listen.  The conference ID number is 6855008.  A replay of the call will be archived on the company’s investor relations website following the live call.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider.  EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe.  As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Contact:
Sarah Jane Perry
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
770-709-7365
[email protected]

