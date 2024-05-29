Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of CAROL

Charleston, SC, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Gale A. Buchanan announces his sixth book: a memoir covering his late wife and their beautiful relationship.

During his first marriage, Gale worked tirelessly toward earning his Ph.D. and promotions—and became unexpectedly divorced after 7.5 years. Viewing divorce as the first real major failure in his life, Gale had work to worry about—not finding a new mate. Fate, it seems, had other plans.

When Gale met Carol, everything changed, plans flew out the window, and the two previously-divorced singles found an incredible, beautiful love with each other.

“Being married to your best friend is truly a sacred opportunity to be enjoyed by the human species. It is not without challenges and not without heartaches—but being in love is the most satisfying of the emotions experienced by humans,” said Gale.

Carol spans 52 years of love between the couple, encapsulating in words a rare love that many people search for and fail to find. It’s a real-life fairytale about the good —and the not so good—times. It covers life’s struggles as well as how Gale and Carol grew in their relationship with each other, their children, and God.

Carol: Maybe I Do…Maybe I Don’t is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Gale Buchanan is the former Undersecretary for Research, Education, and Economics and Chief Scientist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He was also a former Dean and Director of the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station — as well as Dean and Director Emeritus of the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia. This is Gale’s sixth book. His most recent book, Unexpected Chef was published in 2023. Gale’s wife of over 52 years, Carol, died November 6, 2022. Today, Gale lives in Adel, Georgia and occasionally visits his farm near Pinetta, Florida.

