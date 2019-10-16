Evolus and Clarion Medical Technologies Announce First Shipment of Nuceiva™ (prabotulinumtoxinA) to Customers in Canada

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) and Clarion Medical Technologies, a leading Canadian provider of medical and aesthetic equipment and consumables, today announced the first shipment of Nuceiva™ (prabotulinumtoxinA) in Canada. Nuceiva™ is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A formulation that is approved by Health Canada for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients < 65 years of age.

“Clarion is well positioned to launch Nuceiva™ in Canada considering their robust product portfolio and relationships with providers across the country,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus. “Our exclusive partnership with Clarion will allow us to maximize the opportunity in Canada while maintaining our singularity of focus on the launch of Jeuveau® in the United States.”

“We are pleased to be the only authorized provider of Nuceiva™ in Canada,” said Samson Ling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clarion Medical Technologies. “We pride ourselves in offering a comprehensive aesthetic portfolio of equipment, dermal fillers and skincare products and look forward to the addition of Nuceiva™.”

The product was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration in February 2019 and launched under the brand name, Jeuveau®, in May 2019. Nuceiva™ was authorized for sale by Health Canada in August 2018.

Nuceiva is now available throughout Canada. Providers are encouraged to contact their Clarion Business Consultants or email [email protected] for product and ordering information.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com .

About Clarion Medical Technologies Inc.

Clarion Medical Technologies is a leading Canadian provider of medical and aesthetic equipment and consumables to hospitals, aesthetic clinics and private medical practices. The company specializes in aesthetic, otolaryngology, gynecology, urology and vision applications. Clarion Medical’s strength is on harnessing the power of innovative technologies, the talents of our people and the expertise of our partners to deliver innovative solutions that improve healthcare. Products and services offered include: laser technologies, diagnostic equipment, skincare, dermal fillers, intra-ocular lenses, laser fibers, clinical education, laser safety, technical support, and regulatory and marketing services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the status of regulatory processes, future plans, events, prospects or performance and statements containing the words “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continue,” or other forms of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s position, prospects and opportunities in Canada with respect to Nuceiva™ and ability to maintain singular focus in the United States. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include uncertainties associated with the success of the launch of Jeuveau®, including customer and consumer adoption of the product, competition and market dynamics, our ongoing legal proceedings and our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Jeuveau® and other risks described in the section entitled ”Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019 and August 12, 2019, respectively, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Evolus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events. If the company does update or revise one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that the company will make additional updates or corrections.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark and NuceivaTM is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

