Evolus to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of management will be participating in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

  Event:   10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
  Format:   Fireside Chat & 1×1 Meetings
  Date:   Wednesday, February 24, 2021
  Time:   1:00pm – 1:30pm ET
  Location:   Evolus Live Fireside Chat

An audio webcast of Evolus’ fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Evolus, Inc. Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Ashwin Agarwal, Evolus, Inc.
Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +1-949-284-4559
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Crystal Muilenburg, Evolus, Inc.
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Relations
Tel: +1-949-284-4506
Email: [email protected]

