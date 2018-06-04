Evolus to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolus, Inc. (“Evolus”) (NASDAQ:EOLS), a premiere aesthetics company focused on delivering advanced aesthetic procedures and treatments to physicians and consumers, announced today that Lauren Silvernail, Chief Financial Officer and EVP Corporate Development, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.
|Event:
|Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Friday, June 8, 2018
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET
|Location:
|The Grand Hyatt, New York
An audio webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at investors.evolus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentations.
About Evolus, Inc.
Evolus is a premiere aesthetics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in aesthetic treatments and procedures. Lead candidate DWP-450, also known by the chemical name prabotulinumtoxinA, is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex that is being evaluated for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines.
Evolus Contacts:
Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston, The Ruth Group
Tel: +1 646-536-7028
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact:
Kirsten Thomas, The Ruth Group
Tel: +1-508-280-6592
Email: [email protected]
