LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Evolution AB (“Evolution” or the “Company”) (OTC: EVVTY) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Evolution securities between February 14, 2019 and October 25, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the relevant time frame, the Defendants provided statements that were significantly incorrect and/or deceptive, or neglected to reveal that: (1) by permitting participation from specific regions, numerous clients of Evolution AB were, or were considered by regulatory bodies to be, unlicensed and/or violating the laws of those regions; and (2) the Defendants’ assertions were incorrect as they falsely portrayed the level of Evolution AB’s engagement with customers not complying with regulations. According to the lawsuit, when the actual information was disclosed to the public, investors experienced financial losses.

