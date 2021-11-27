Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Evolution – The Team Behind CardanoEvo are Storming Ahead

Evolution – The Team Behind CardanoEvo are Storming Ahead

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The team behind CardanoEvo are pushing on with their project at a breath-taking rate and, as their original roadmap stated, they are about to launch their ‘Hub’ token which sits at the centre of their ecosystem.

Waxahachie, TX, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) Inception was in May 2021 and, six months later, they have delivered everything they promised. And more!

Having recently doxxed, the team are preparing to launch their Evolution (Evo) token following an over-subscribed whitelist presale.

Photo Available: Public Pre-Sale of Evolution

PinkSale on 29th November and is expected to reach Hard Cap in minutes; such is the enthusiasm of their community and the huge upward pressure of their marketing team.

Successful projects have been born out of community governance, sustainable rewards systems, investment confidence, future NFT minting & market-placing; and support ability towards symbiotic tokens within its own ecosystem. Some have achieved one or two of these qualities, none have achieved all.

A solid and committed community is the foundation of any crypto project, and a solid community is forged through common interest, common experience and common ideals. Through hard work and determination, the Evolution (Evo) team have gathered a community that has consolidated and then grown to support the long-term goals of the project. They have built their governance community through the CardanoEvo token, which has established the successful ecosystem authority and already delivered over $1/2 Million in Cardano rewards.

But what of the rest of the qualities mentioned above? 

Evolution (Evo) is the ‘hub’ token of their project ecosystem. It provides staking functions for CardanoEvo (and additional tokens in the future), encourages further investment and delivers their EvoNFT minting & market-placing. The Evolution (Evo) ‘hub’ token will also provide future functionality to further, future symbiotic tokens within their own ecosystem, by allowing staking and liquidity provision. Lastly, the Evolution ‘hub’ token will also provide direct liquidity to CardanoEvo and their future symbiont tokens, thus providing long-term stability.

Even with all the above features, the team have gone one better that any other project and incorporated a ground-breaking new feature to encourage investment as well as holding. It’s called EvoBoost.

Evoboost is a revolutionary new, never-before-seen tiered system that uses 7% of every purchase to deliver token boosts. Visible on investors personal dashboards, the EvoBoost system delivers a bonus on certain successful purchase transactions. There are five levels to ‘hit’ and there is a good (17.5%) chance of hitting them.

Other main features included in Evolution (Evo) are:

  • Auto liquidity – 2% of every transaction delivers liquidity into the Evolution token.
  • Variable Buyback – Another revolutionary new, never before seen system that allows us to deliver 2% of every transaction in liquidity to any token within our own ecosystem which then burns the purchased tokens.
  • Marketing – 4% of every transaction provides an effective marketing budget for the Evolution token.
  • Rewards – 4% of every sell transaction delivers additional Evolution tokens to every remaining holder.

It may seem complicated, because it certainly is! The team have worked tirelessly to build an ecosystem which no one else has, or is in the process of attempting; one specifically designed to be to expand, evolve and scale. 

A lot of hard work has gone into this project, and the team are consistently delivering on their promises.

Evolution (Evo) goes on Public Presale on 29th November, before launching on 30th. 

The team are in Voice Chat every day in Telegram and this is clearly a golden goose worth researching and getting involved with.

Website: https://evolutioncrypto.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/TheEvolutionOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEvoCrypto

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evolutioncrypto/

CardanoEvo Website: http://www.cardanoevo.com/

CONTACT: Amanda Celestine
amandanopanda(at)gmail.com
https://evolutioncrypto.net

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.