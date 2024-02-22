NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (“Evolv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EVLV) on behalf of Evolv stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Evolv has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 12, 2023, Evolv disclosed that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission requested information about “certain aspects” of the Company’s “marketing practices.”

On this news, Evolv’s stock price fell $0.58, or 13.3%, to close at $3.77 per share on October 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Evolv shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

