Evolv Technology Earns a Spot on Inc. Magazine’s 2020 Best Workplaces List

WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolv Technology , the leader in touchless, free-flow weapons detection, was named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious 2020 Best Workplaces List.

In its annual ranking of workplaces in the fast-growing private company sector, Inc. Magazine recognizes successful businesses that value company culture, offer standout worker benefits, and prioritize employee well-being.

Evolv’s mission is to make the world a safer place to live, work, learn and play by helping protect innocent people from mass shootings, terrorist attacks and similar violent acts. The company’s growth is attributed to its dedicated and talented pool of employees, bolstered by support from its investors, advisors, customers and partners.

“Our employees are at the heart of Evolv’s innovation and momentum,” said Peter George, CEO at Evolv. “The secret to any company’s success is happy, motivated and inspired employees. What inspires our hearts and underpins everything we do is our mission to keep people safe. It’s that commitment to our mission that has earned us this honor and we are thrilled to be named to Inc. Magazine’s 2020 Best Workplaces List.”

Evolv’s AI-based, free-flow weapons-screening and threat detection systems work at the pace of life to help protect thousands of individuals and groups per hour. Corporations, government agencies, international airports, hospitals, houses of worship, schools, sports stadiums, national landmarks and concert halls using Evolv’s award-winning products have screened more than 50 million people in a rapid, undisruptive, touchless manner while preventing more than 5,000 weapons from entering a range of public and private facilities.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” said Inc. Magazine Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

About Evolv Technology:

Evolv Technology is the leader in human security. The company is dedicated to making the world a safer place by helping to protect innocent people from mass shootings, terrorist attacks and similar violent acts. The company’s Evolv Express™ has earned industry accolades that include the 2020 Edison Awards™ and Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards . Evolv’s customers include Gillette Stadium, L.L. Bean, Oakland International Airport, Spartanburg School District Six in South Carolina and many others across the globe. Led by a team of security industry thought leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, the company holds more than 100 patents. Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC (Data Collective), General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital and SineWave Ventures. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com/ .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

PR Contacts:

Evolv Technology

Julie Zomar

[email protected]

(781) 374-8100