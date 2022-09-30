Evolve Bank & Trust Offers Innovative and Secure Options for New Partner, Harmonic

Breaking News
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolve Bank & Trust (“Evolve”), a leading financial technology solutions provider, announced a new partnership with Harmonic Financial Technology (Harmonic FT). 

The new partnership will use Evolve’s secure solutions to power Harmonic’s Banking as a Service (BaaS) platforms that give Harmonic customers the ability to create accounts, be issued debit cards, and conveniently move their money. 

“Strategic partnerships have been key to growth, not only for Evolve but for the BaaS industry. We’re excited to partner with Harmonic to enable financial products and services that can be custom-built to the needs of countless verticals and use cases,” said Hank Word, President of Evolve Open Banking. 

This is the first service collaboration between the fintech industry leaders. Evolve and Harmonic continue to develop innovative solutions together to enable customers’ future options with technology and compliance operations.

“We’re very excited to be working with Evolve and their Open Banking team. We first started talking to Evolve about working together in 2019, and it has been great to see the program finally come to market,” said Andrew Drake, CEO, Harmonic.

About Evolve Bank & Trust

Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization and Banking-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) provider, is a best-in-class financial institution offering specialized services in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, Community Funding, and Trust. Evolve is recognized as a global leader in the payments industry delivering ACH, Debit/Credit Sponsorship, Card Issuance, and unique technology strategies to clients around the world. Evolve has been voted a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine’s 5000 List of the fastest-growing private companies. 

About Harmonic Financial Technology

Harmonic Financial Technology is unlocking a new world in embedded financial technologies to help companies better serve their customers with integrated banking and insurance products. Harmonic FT provides a customizable banking solution for businesses to create and specially tailor the financial services that best fit their business. Harmonic FT also offers embeddable insurance products that serve a variety of unique demographics. Both businesses provide new opportunities for Harmonic customers to earn new revenue and provide valuable services to their audiences. The embedded products are served on an open API platform and all regulatory and compliance is maintained, enabling companies to focus on what they do best. Learn more at HarmonicFT.com.

Media Contacts

Thomas E. Holmes Jr., Evolve: Thomas.holmes@getevolved.com

Kate Connally, Harmonic: kate@harmonicft.com

Contact Information:
Thomas Holmes Jr
SVP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
thomas.holmes@getevolved.com
866.367.2611

