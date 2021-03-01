Breaking News
Evolve Treatment Centers for Teens Expands Locations in San Diego

Evolve helps teens with mental health, substance abuse, and behavioral issues

LA MESA, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolve Treatment Centers is pleased to announce its expansion of mental health programs for teens in San Diego County with the opening of a new residential treatment center in the Mount Helix area of La Mesa. Opening in March 2021, Evolve Mount Helix Residential Treatment Center is Evolve’s second teen treatment center in the region; its first, Evolve San Diego, offers intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs for adolescents.

“With the opening of our residential treatment facility, and in collaboration with Evolve San Diego’s outpatient programs, our world-class clinical team can now offer more comprehensive services and a full continuum of care for youth most at risk,” says Joseph Remaley, LCSW, Clinical Program Director of Evolve Mount Helix. “COVID-19 has reduced many teens’ and families’ access to mental health care, which has led to an increase in psychiatric hospitalizations and lack of step-down services. Our residential treatment center could not be opening at a more crucial time.”

At Evolve Mount Helix, teens receive round-the-clock support and 24/7 supervision while living on-site in a comfortable private home. Licensed, qualified staff provide evidence-based treatment, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Motivational Interviewing, Seeking Safety, and other data-driven modalities. Teens receive individual and family therapy, psychiatry, group therapy, psychoeducation, addiction recovery support, and experiential therapies such as art therapy, music therapy, yoga, hiking, fitness, and more.

Evolve’s teen treatment centers are essential healthcare facilities that operate under strict safety regulations. Staff wear facemasks at all times. All incoming patients are required to test negative for coronavirus before admission. All facilities observe social distancing and exceed safety guidelines. Other safety protocols, including Evolve’s comprehensive sanitization and cleaning procedures, surpass the CDC and California Department of Public Health guidelines.

“We look forward to further strengthening our relationships in the San Diego community as we work together with schools, hospitals, clinicians, and other providers to support our struggling teens,” says Kelsey Larson Schaefer, LMFT, Director of Residential Programs at Evolve. “Through our expanded clinical programming, adolescents in San Diego County and beyond can now benefit from a full continuum of mental health care that includes residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs.”

Evolve is hosting an informational webinar about its full continuum of care on March 19, 2021. Registration is required at https://evolvetreatment.com. For more information about admissions or to receive a free clinical assessment, call (877) 455-7009.

About Evolve Treatment Centers

Evolve Treatment Centers, accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission, offers the highest caliber of evidence-based treatment for teens, 12 to 17 years old, who struggle with mental health, substance abuse, and/or behavioral issues. Evolve offers a full continuum of care, including Residential Treatment Centers (RTC), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). To learn more, visit Evolve Treatment Centers. 

