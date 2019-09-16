Breaking News
Evolve Treatment Centers Joins Silicon Valley Pride Parade

Evolve San Jose participated in the 2019 LGBTQ parade to spread awareness about mental health resources for struggling adolescents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To demonstrate support for LGBTQ+ adolescents in the community, Evolve Treatment Centers for Teens participated in this year’s Silicon Valley Pride Parade and Festival on August 24th and 25th at Plaza de César Chávez Park in Downtown San Jose.

“We celebrated at Pride to show our support for the LGBTQ community, particularly its vulnerable youth, and share ways teens can get help if they are struggling with depression, anxiety, substance abuse, or any other mental health concerns,” said Marian Ross, Outreach Manager at Evolve Treatment Centers’ San Jose Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). “The number one cause of death for LGBTQ teens is suicide, which is a harrowing statistic. The bullying and harassment these adolescents face, compounded by a lack of support from family, peers and community, often result in untreated mental health issues that could lead eventually to teens taking their own lives.”

Evolve’s booth received hundreds of visitors. Ross distributed literature to passersby, sharing information about common mental health issues facing LGBTQ teens and resources to get help (such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line). Another flyer provided information for parents of LGBTQ teens.

“There was interest from teens, parents of struggling youth, and our adolescent mental health partners in Silicon Valley,” said Ross. “Local law enforcement, probation officials, and school district representatives also stopped by to network with us.”

The San Jose PHP/IOP, located in Rose Garden, opened this July. It is Evolve’s 12th treatment center in California. Staff utilize Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) in addition to experiential therapies and psychiatry to help struggling teens. While PHP offers a full day of programming five days a week, IOP offers three hours of programming, three to four evenings a week.

“All teens are working to discover and establish their identity in adolescence, and for LGBTQ youth this can be a particularly stressful time. In addition to normal teenage stressors, they often face misunderstanding, stigma, and judgment from others related to who they are and who they love,” said Ashley Thomas, LCSW, Clinical Program Director of Evolve San Jose. “At Evolve, we provide a safe space for all teens to have support in dealing with these challenges.”

For more information about Evolve San Jose, or to receive a free clinical assessment, contact (877) 455-7009.

About Evolve Treatment Centers
Evolve Treatment Centers, accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission, offers the highest caliber of care for teens, 12 to 17 years old, who struggle with mental health, substance abuse or behavioral issues. Evolve offers a full continuum of care, including Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization (PHP), and Residential Treatment Centers (RTC). To learn more, visit http://www.evolvetreatment.com or call (877) 455-7009.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Judy Sylvia
424-653-9546 

