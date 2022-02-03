Evolving Systems and Zain Saudi Expand Partnership; MoU to Deliver Loyalty Solution for Zain’s Digital Brand, Yaqoot

Breaking News
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolving Systems, a leader in real-time digital engagement, has announced a strategic collaboration with Zain Saudi Arabia to deliver a key component of its new Loyalty offering. Evolving Systems is delivering a new solution to enable the operator to create game-changing digital experiences for its customers using its digital-only telecom product vehicle, branded as Yaqoot.

Yaqoot was launched by Zain as the first step in its ambitious digital transformation program. Yaqoot’s focus is on meeting the customer experience expectations of today’s consumers while simultaneously laying the foundation for a digitally connected future. Yaqoot’s existing strategy already uses gifting mechanisms, but the digital service provider wanted to address the challenges of personalisation and customer retention to create more flexibility in the implementation of Loyalty use cases.

Evolving Systems will offer its platform’s functionality and flexibility as well as its technology superiority where, in addition to Loyalty, the platform enables advanced 360-degree customer profiling, real-time triggers to enable more engaging customer journeys, and Next Best Offer (NBO) provision. Built using the latest technologies, the platform will allow Yaqoot to leverage an intuitive customer experience.

The MoU between Zain Saudi Arabia and Evolving Systems was signed during a special ceremony at LEAP Saudi Arabia 2022 on February 2 in Riyadh, a unique event for future technologies that was attended by a global audience.

Salah Abdullah AlGhamdi, Adjacent Market Vice President, said: “Our engagement with Evolving Systems represents an example of Yaqoot’s focus on customer experience enhancement. Our aim is to ensure that Yaqoot continues acting as the “Most Innovative Product Service” award winner, which Yaqoot has achieved in “Telecom Review” Summit 2021. At Yaqoot, we believe that this move will increase the level of happiness and satisfaction of all Yaqoot customers.”

Adhish Kulkarni, SVP & GM Digital Engagement and Loyalty Solutions, Evolving Systems, commented: “We are very excited to continue to play an important role with Zain Saudi Arabia; this new and exciting extension of our partnership means delivering real-time, innovative digital customer engagement, cementing both companies as leading innovators for customer loyalty programs.”

About Evolving Systems®
Evolving Systems is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, Evolving systems has offices in Manchester, UK, Montreal, Riverside CA, Bangalore and Kolkata. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com.

Media & Analyst Relations: Sancha Brody
Sancha.brody@evolving.com / +44 (0) 7376 366855

