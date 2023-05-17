Industry Veteran Spencer Mullee Appointed CEO

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evoque , a leading provider of colocation, build-to-suit data centers, and full-stack cloud engineering, today announced the appointment of Spencer Mullee as CEO, effective immediately. Spencer brings with him over 25 years of experience managing data centers in the US and internationally, which will position Evoque for continued growth.

Most recently Spencer held the role of CEO at DCI Data Centers, where he was responsible for leading the development and execution of the company’s long-term data center growth strategy within Australia and the greater Asia Pacific region. DCI was acquired by Brookfield’s Infrastructure Group in 2019. Under Spencer’s leadership Evoque will continue to provide best-in-class service to its customers.

“Spencer brings highly relevant leadership experience in sales, operations and strategic development of data centre assets across the US to Evoque,” said Udhay Mathialagan, CEO Global Data Centers at Brookfield. “Spencer has a track-record in improving the operating and business performance of data centre assets. Also, Spencer has demonstrated the ability to partner well with key customers, joint venture and channel partners delivering tangible results through highly effective teams. Evoque will continue to scale and deliver mission-critical uptime for more than 900 enterprise customers.”

“Alongside a tenured team of data center professionals, I look forward to helping our current and future enterprise colocation customers thrive in Evoque’s best-in-class data centers,” said Spencer Mullee, CEO of Evoque. “From the leadership team to the seasoned professionals that keep the data centers running 24/7/365, Evoque is poised to continue doing great work to accelerate growth for investors and customers alike.”

Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, cloud engineering, public cloud, and built-to-suit developments. The company consistently provides dependable, mission-critical data center facilities, engineering and technology that help enterprises, and webscalers, and hyperscale companies. Its team of industry experts delivers comprehensive data center, cloud, and hybrid solutions with strategic expertise, responsiveness, agility and speed.

About Evoque

Evoque™, based in Dallas, provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, build-to-suit data centers, and full stack cloud engineering. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and web scale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Brookfield Infrastructure is focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

