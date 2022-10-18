Flexible contract terms give Evoque’s Enterprise Customers access to their entire ecosystem of IT solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evoque, a leading multi-tenant data center provider and cloud engineering firm announces SpendAgility™. This unique offering allows enterprise customers to shift spend within Evoque’s entire solution set including cloud engineering, cloud connectivity, AWS, Azure, GCP, or to a new Evoque data center location.

IT teams are increasingly under pressure to modernize their applications to speed innovation and take advantage of the latest cloud and hybrid technologies. With applications becoming infrastructure agnostic through containerization and an increasingly unpredictable ebb and flow between the public cloud and the data center, IT teams struggle with infrastructure planning. Evoque is solving this uncertainty by giving enterprises flexibility in their data center and cloud commitments as their applications evolve.

“With SpendAgility™ Evoque is putting the customer and their applications first to make sure their IT investments continue to drive innovation and ROI”, shares Evoque’s CFO and COO Khozem Lokhandwala. “Applications evolve, and Evoque is proud to sit on the same side of the table with our customers to deliver contract flexibility that enhances application agility.”

Beneficiaries of SpendAgility™ will enjoy market leading infrastructure choice, avoid contract solutions lock-in, and hedge against an unknown future. They will gain organizational alignment, partner with a trusted advisor, and maximize their return on IT investment as well.

Evoque has facilities in most major US markets with over 1 million square feet of data center space in production. With full stack cloud engineering in-house, Evoque is uniquely positioned to facilitate SpendAgility™. As a carrier and cloud agnostic digital infrastructure provider, Evoque strives for objectivity regarding workload placement and works to discover what is best for the application, the customer, and ultimately the end user.

About Evoque

Evoque, Digital Infrastructure Evolved™, based in Dallas, offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions across highly connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, cloud engineering and public cloud. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Evoque is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

