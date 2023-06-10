The world’s largest electric vehicle symposium returns to North America next week.

Sacramento, CA, June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) is gathering global leaders representing the entire electric drive supply chain at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento, California from June 11 to 14 for the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exposition (EVS36). Over 3,000 participants are slated to attend.

Throughout its 53-year history, the Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS) series has rotated among North America, Europe and Asia, drawing leaders in innovation, government, and industry from around the world to explore the technical, policy and market advances of electric transportation. EDTA, the Washington, DC-based trade association promoting battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric drive technologies and infrastructure, will mark the series’ first post-pandemic return to North America when it hosts EVS36 in Sacramento next week.

“The transition to e-mobility is accelerating around the globe and the stakeholders driving that change will be at EVS36,” said EDTA President Genevieve Cullen. “As the seat of government in the largest vehicle market in the United States, Sacramento is the ideal gathering point for the world’s EV leaders to map the crucial next steps for electrification.”

The four-day event kicks off on June 11 with a family friendly, free-to-attend Public Day where guests can test drive over a dozen of the latest EVs from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Daimler, Ford, Lucid, Nissan, and more at the Ride, Drive & Charge. The public can also visit 139 exhibits and meet with the event’s 21 sponsors on the Exposition floor and enjoy great food and music.

On the opening day of the Symposium, EDTA will welcome a powerful line up of EV leaders, including California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Assistant Secretary for Transportation Christopher Coes, SMUD CEO Paul Lau, California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan, and CharIN CEO Claas Bracklo. Other keynote sessions throughout the event will feature a diverse set of voices from industry and government discussing the global drivers of electrification. The EVS36 program includes over 300 speakers participating in plenary discussions, lectures sessions and interactive dialogue sessions who will be exploring the technology, policy and market advances that are “Driving the Transition to E-Mobility.”

In keeping with series tradition, the World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA), whose members are EDTA, the European Association for Electromobility (AVERE ) and the Electric Vehicle Association of Asia Pacific (EVAAP), will also name three cities as “E-Visionaries.” The awards recognize outstanding efforts to electrify transportation in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and will be presented during the closing plenary on Wednesday, June 14.

Learn more about EVS36 and check out the full lineup of speakers, sponsors and exhibitors at www.EVS36.com. More information about the Electric Drive Transportation Association can be found at www.electricdrive.org.

