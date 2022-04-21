Ewan Auguste Joins PlanSource as Chief Marketing Officer

Digital demand generation and marketing leader selected to lead global marketing for leading benefits technology provider

Ewan Auguste Chief Marketing Officer, PlanSource

ORLANDO, Fla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PlanSource is delighted to announce that Ewan Auguste has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Ewan joins PlanSource with more than 15 years of experience in the technology industry, leading transformational teams and initiatives across high-growth entities and Fortune 100 companies. Prior to joining PlanSource, Ewan provided strategic leadership to Adobe as the Head of Global Marketing Operations and Technology.

As CMO, Ewan will lead the global marketing team and work to accelerate the vision of the brand and demand generation strategy.

“I am excited to join PlanSource and the well-established marketing team. The company is strongly positioned for continued growth in the benefits industry,” said Auguste. “I’m looking forward to joining not only the PlanSource family but the Vista Equity Partners family and bringing a benefits platform to market our customers and partners will trust and love.”

Ewan has extensive experience in marketing, digital demand generation, event management, branding, partner relations, strategic planning, revenue operations, organizational design and innovation. During his time at IBM, Ewan led the rollout of the IBM Cloud Marketplace, a digital sales platform for IBM’s hybrid cloud offerings, which is now a $14B revenue stream. He is a champion for Diversity and Inclusion, serving as the President of Workfront’s Mosaic initiative prior to their acquisition by Adobe, and, in his personal endeavors, he has created the Auguste Family Endowment, in partnership with Washburn University, focused on furnishing educational scholarships to students from Saint Lucia and the Caribbean.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ewan to the PlanSource family,” said Tom Signorello, CEO of PlanSource. “With his background in digital marketing and technology, he will be a great fit for the PlanSource team. I am looking forward to working with Ewan and the contributions he will make to fuel PlanSource’s next stage of growth.”

PlanSource has excellent momentum heading into 2022; more than 700 new employers selected PlanSource to simplify and automate their employee benefits program in 2021, with the average group size growing by 36 percent.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact

Jeanne Achille

The Devon Group for PlanSource

+1-732-706-0123 ext. 700

jeanne@devonpr.com

Cat Miller

Vice President of Marketing and Communications, PlanSource

918.894.1298

cat.miller@plansource.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c44a3e5a-21dc-470b-bb77-b561eb54371a