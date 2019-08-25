Ewan McGregor to return as Obi-Wan in new ‘Star Wars’ streaming TV series

Ewan McGregor will reprise his “Star Wars” role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in a series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, the actor announced to fans of the beloved movie franchise on Friday.
