eWellness Announces Advisory Agreement with Fintech Global Consultants to Assist with Blockchain Adaptation

Culver City, CA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eWellness Healthcare Corporation – (OTCQB: EWLL) – a provider of the state of the art PHZIO platform for the physical therapy and telehealth markets, announced today that it has signed an Advisory Agreement with Fintech Global Consultants (FGC) http://f-g-c.com to assist the Company in completing Blockchain adaptation across the $30 billion physical therapy and $8 billion wellness markets with new advanced healthtech tools. This new Blockchain initiative for EWLL’s PHZIO digital treatment platform and other new EWLL healthtech tools that can have significant impact on patient care beginning in the third quarter of 2018.

Douglas MacLellan, Chairman of EWLL stated, “We have hired the leading international Blockchain advisory firm to complement our state of the art PHZIO digital telehealth platform to assist with broad-based Blockchain initiatives. By being Blockchain enabled, our patients will have more convenient access to wellness services, seamless storage and access to HIPPA compliant medical records and simplified insurance reimbursement. In addition to Blockchain technology upgrade, FGC will assist EWLL in completing up to a $10 million Initial Coin Offering (ICO) that would be a non-dilutive funding that will help underwrite the implementation and accelerated PHZIO’s national expansion this year.”

Tony Evans, Managing Director of FGC stated, that he is “impressed with the tokenized telehealth platform that EWLL has built and believes Blockchain capabilities will further optimize the PHZIO platform and will allow for the development of other significant and unprecedented health and wellbeing tools that are anticipated to have wide-spread utilization and access for millions of company employees initially in the U.S. and internationally as well.”

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer insurance reimbursable real-time distance monitored treatments. Our business model is to license our PHZIO (“PHZIO”) platform to any physical therapy (“PT”) clinic in the U.S. and or have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate wellness program. The Company’s PHZIO home physical therapy exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy and the $8 billion corporate wellness industries. PHZIO re-defines the way physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many physical therapy platform for home use. Due to the real-time patient monitoring feature, the PHZIO platform is insurance reimbursable.

For more information on eWellness go to:

http://www.ewellnesshealth.com/

http://phzio.com/

http://prehabpt.com /

About Fintech Global Consultants

Fintech Global Consultants is one of the world’s leading fintech consulting firms with over $1.1 billion under advisory from more than 6,400 clients in 82 countries. With a focus on wealth creation and preservation, the company has raised more than $150 million in initial coin offerings (ICO). Offering clients niche expertise and the highest level of service, their services include ICO launches, funding assistance, marketing and compliance, mining opportunities and crypto portfolio advisement. For more information on Fintech Global Consultants, visit http://f-g-c.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about eWellness’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although eWellness believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. eWellness cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT: For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telemedicine products please contact Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO: 1-855-470-1700