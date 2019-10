eWellness Announces New MSK 360 Treatment Platform as a new Silo of Business that focuses on the $4 Billion North American Musculoskeletal Treatment Market (“MSK”)

Culver City, CA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eWellness Healthcare Corporation – (EWLL) – a provider of the state of the art PHZIO platform for the physical therapy (“PT”) and telehealth markets, announced today that it has launched its new MSK 360 (formerly MSK Plus) treatment platform as a new silo of business that focuses on the $4 Billion North American Musculoskeletal Treatment (“MSK”) market. Please see the attached MSK 360 marketing materials.

The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, that is expected to reach US$ 5.7 billion in 2025 from US$$3.8 in 2017, according to a report by The Insight Partners. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025. MSK disease affects the joints, bones and muscles and also back pain. More years are lived with musculoskeletal disability than any other long-term human condition.

EWLL’s PHZIO platform has been developed to significantly support us in becoming the leader in the new industry of digital telehealth in the MSK market. Our focus is to highlight that a majority of all future MSK PT treatments can be accomplished with a smart phone. This new digital adoption will lower employee treatment costs, expand employee treatment access and improve employee compliance. Our PHZIO platform allows employees and PT’s to cut the cord from the old-school, wait in line, brick and mortar clinical experience to an immediate response digital, in-home PT experience. Nearly, 100% of all PT assessments and treatments can now be done on an employee’s smart phone in the privacy of their own home. Digital MSK treatments are clearly the next upgrade the industry needs to make.

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. Our business model is to have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate MSK wellness program. The Company’s PHZIO home physical therapy assessment and exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy market, the $4 billion MSK market and the $8 billion corporate wellness industry. PHZIO re-defines the way MSK physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many MSK physical therapy platform for home use.

