eWellness’ PHZIO Canada Signs Pilot Program Agreement with StudentVIP.ca

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

StudentVIP.ca is one of Canada’s largest student health insurance provider servicing over 100,000 college students

Culver City, CA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eWellness Healthcare Corporation – (EWLL) – a provider of the state of the art PHZIO platform for the physical therapy (“PT”) and telehealth markets, announced today that on October 22, 2019, EWLL’s PHZIO Canada (“PHZIO Canada”) signed a one-year Pilot Program Agreement with C&C Insurance Consultants d/b/a/ StudentVIP.ca (“StudentVIP.ca”) (https://studentvip.ca/about-us/), Through this agreement, StudentVIP.ca seeks to market PHZIO.com services to its student health insurance clients. StudentVIP.ca is one of Canada’s largest student health insurance provider servicing over 100,000 college students.

The Parties anticipate commencing these new direct to consumer sales and marketing efforts during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

About eWellness

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCQB: EWLL) is the first physical therapy telehealth company to offer real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. Our business model is to have large-scale employers use our PHZIO platform as a fully PT monitored corporate MSK wellness program. The Company’s PHZIO home physical therapy assessment and exercise platform has been designed to disrupt the $30 billion physical therapy market, the $4 billion MSK market and the $8 billion corporate wellness industry. PHZIO re-defines the way MSK physical therapy can be delivered. PHZIO is the first real-time remote monitored 1-to-many MSK physical therapy platform for home use.

For more information on eWellness go to:

http://www.ewellnesshealth.com/
http://phzio.com/

http://prehabpt.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about eWellness’ beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although eWellness believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. eWellness cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For additional information on eWellness Healthcare Corporation and its PHZIO telehealth products please contact Mr. Darwin Fogt, CEO: 1-855-470-1700

