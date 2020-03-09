Breaking News
Home / Top News / Ex-BMW Munich Engine Assembly and Test Equipment Sale

Ex-BMW Munich Engine Assembly and Test Equipment Sale

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Boston, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, announces the unprecedented sale of an ex-BMW Munich Engine Assembly and Test facility. The sale features state-of-the-art equipment supplied from world renowned German OEM automotive equipment manufacturers GROB, KUKA, and J W Froehlich, supported by the latest Siemens and ThyssenKrupp hardware, software and operating systems. The sale also encompasses all necessary equipment to assemble and test full dressed engines. To ensure throughput at the desired rate of assembly, the facility includes 15 off KUKA and J W Froehlich Test units covering engine Cold test, Leak test and Helium test. The individual stations and conveyor systems are predominantly GROB built and installed, supported by ThyssenKrupp, Festo, Demag and other accredited automotive suppliers. The assets are supported with a complete hard and electronic copy technical manual library. The complete facility was professionally decommissioned in 2017 by an accredited German decommissioning company, BMW Munich engineers, and a global decommissioning and turnkey reinstallation company. The complete facility was packed and transported to the United Kingdom for project preparation and ensuing client due diligence purposes. The process included, but was not limited to, inspection and identification of equipment, application of protection media to prevent corrosion and deterioration, back up of all OEM machine management programs/systems, identifying, logging and laying down of assets, and all aspects of identifying the technical documentation against each asset. The project is ideally suited to any forward-looking modern engine manufacturer seeking to move into the next generation of New Energy Vehicle engines to include Euro 6 emissions standards onwards. It presents an ideal opportunity for the facility to be retrofitted to suit the client’s engine/powertrain requirement with potential for considerable saving on capital investment and vital lead times for installation and commissioning. The facility comes with all aspects of technical aid for supporting a full turnkey operation. To complement the assets and associated OEM engine assembly and test technology on offer, there is available to any prospective client, powertrain research and development facilities, expertise, and resource. This provides an opportunity to combine the facility with the latest Hybrid technologies to develop a purpose designed powertrain system in keeping with Worldwide New Energy Vehicle Policy, with base parameters for eventual transition to Euro 7 emission standards. The Hybrid engine technologies and developed powertrain are ideally suited for inclusion within the electrification strategies of automotive manufacturers in the world markets. Nick Jordan, Associate, Valuations & Industrial at Gordon Brothers, said: “This sale presents a unique opportunity for contemporary engine manufacturers to take their operations forward. With state-of-the-art equipment meeting current emissions standards and beyond for Hybrid application engines, it contributes towards a greener environment through electrification and transition to Euro 7 emission standards.” The facility, located in Tamworth, UK, is available for immediate inspection by appointment only. For further enquires on the sale or to schedule an inspection please contact, Nick Jordan: [email protected] / +44 (0)7848 412737. -Ends- About Gordon Brothers Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customised solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

CONTACT: Nicole Trice
Gordon Brothers
617-422-6569
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.