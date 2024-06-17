Former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morrell warned in a recent op-ed of the terror threat posed by vulnerabilities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Given the particular vulnerability of the southern border, Biden’s recent executive order to restrict asylum processing is a valuable step toward limiting entry to the United States,” Morell and Graham Allison, former United States Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy and Plans, wrote in an op-ed published by Foreign Affairs on Jun

[Read Full story at source]