A former U.S. spy, pardoned by Italy in connection with the CIA kidnapping of a terrorism suspect in Milan, has fled from Italy to the United States fearing for her safety, Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera on Sunday quoted her as saying.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Northern Ireland’s DUP to oppose UK PM Johnson’s call for an election: FT - October 27, 2019
- Ex-CIA spy flees from Italy to U.S. fearing for her safety: paper - October 27, 2019
- Factbox: Raid targeting al-Baghdadi was another blow to Islamic State - October 27, 2019